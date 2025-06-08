"Competition is always intense in Munich," says Swapnil Kusale ahead of first tournament since Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale is scheduled to return competitively. The 29-year-old is part of the 23-member Indian contingent heading for the ISSF World Cup schedule to take place at the world-class Hochbrück Shooting Centre in Munich from June 8-15.

The Munich World Cup will be Swapnil’s first major tournament post his Paris triumph, having missed the World Cups in Buenos Aires and Lima early this year.

"I like the shooting range in Munich. The level of competition is always intense and I really enjoy shooting there," Swapnil told The Bridge before heading to Munich.

“I won a silver in an international friendly last month but Munich will be my first ISSF tournament,” he added.

A total of 695 athletes, including Olympic and World champions from 78 countries, will participate in the World Cup.

Swapnil along with fine-tuning his techniques and a new rifle has also added a new event – 10m air rifle – to enhance his medal prospects. During his time away from competitions, he was actively working to get a grip on his new gun and getting acclimatised with the new kit.

“I had to make some changes with my weapon and kit. That's why I took a break. Small things matter a lot in shooting. I will be sticking to my old kit for now,” he concluded.