Shooting
Britain's world no. 1 shooter tests positive for Covid-19, will miss the Tokyo Olympics
Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill has tested positive for COVID-19 at home in Britain and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.
The world No. 1 in women's skeet says: "There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now."
Hill's event is scheduled on Sunday and Monday and no shooter will take Britain's entry as her replacement. She says: "I don't have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the government guidance."
Hill reached the semifinals in skeet at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
