Shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first quota for 2024 Paris Olympics

Men's trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta, on Wednesday, became the first Indian to earn a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old achieved the feat after he reached the top 4 in men's trap at the ongoing 2022 ISSF World Shotgun Championships in Osijek, Croatia.

Bhowneesh had earlier qualified for the ranking round of World Championships by finishing fourth with a score of 121 in the qualification rounds. He then won the ranking match, with a near-perfect score of 24 out of 25 targets to qualify for the medal match and earn his ticket to Paris.

Mendiratta then finished fourth in a four-man medal match, exiting the competition in the 15-shot mark. The youngster could only manage to hit 13 off his first 15 targets and found himself in the danger zone to be eliminated.

As per the guidelines, all the four finalists at the 2022 ISSF World Shotgun Championships will be awarded a quota for the Paris Olympics.



