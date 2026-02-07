Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Shooting C’ship: Elavenil Valarivan claims women’s 10m air rifle crown

Compatriot Meghana Sajjanar settled for bronze to ensure a double podium for the hosts.

(From left) Japan's Misaki Nobata, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar in New Delhi. (Photo credit: Fancode/screengrab)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 7 Feb 2026 1:50 PM IST

Elavenil Valarivan and Meghna Sajjanar claimed a double podium in the women’s 10m air rifle gold at the Asian Shooting Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Saturday.

Elavenil scored 252.0 points to top the final while Meghna shot 229.5 to settle for a bronze. Japan’s Misaki Nobata won the silver with 251.5 points.

Another Indian in the final, Arya Borse, finished fourth with 209.0 points. Together, Elavenil, Meghna and Arya combined to win the team gold.

Elavanil was India's third individual gold medallist in the senior event after Esha Singh (air pistol) and Rudrannksh Patil (air rifle), respectively.

More to follow..

