Asian Shooting C’ship: Elavenil Valarivan claims women’s 10m air rifle crown

Elavenil Valarivan and Meghna Sajjanar claimed a double podium in the women’s 10m air rifle gold at the Asian Shooting Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Saturday.

Elavenil scored 252.0 points to top the final while Meghna shot 229.5 to settle for a bronze. Japan’s Misaki Nobata won the silver with 251.5 points.

Another Indian in the final, Arya Borse, finished fourth with 209.0 points. Together, Elavenil, Meghna and Arya combined to win the team gold.

Elavanil was India's third individual gold medallist in the senior event after Esha Singh (air pistol) and Rudrannksh Patil (air rifle), respectively.

