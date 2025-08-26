Asian Shooting C’ships: Sift Kaur wins India's first-ever women's individual 50m rifle 3P gold

World record holder Sift Kaur Samra clinched her first individual women’s 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

She delivered a stellar performance in the final, registering a final score of 459.2 to secure the gold medal.

Yujie Yang of China (458.8) and Misaki Nobata of Japan (448.2) finished second and third, respectively.

Sift started on a slow note and was placed seventh with 151.0 among eight finalists after kneeling round.

She jumped to the fourth spot after the prone position with a score of 307.2.





In the standing position, Sift changed gear and reached the top with a score of 459.2.

The victory marked a significant personal milestone after her silver finish in the same event in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ashi Chouksey finished seventh with a score of 402.8.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Sift Kaur Samra (589), Ashi Chouksey (586) and Anjum Moudgil (578) won the team gold with a collective score of 1753. Anjum finished 18th (without RPO) in the individual event.

Japan (1750) and Korea (1747) settled for a silver and bronze in the women’s 3P team event.

Meanwhile, RPO shooter Shriyanka Sadangi scored 589 points to top the qualification round while Mehuli Ghosh finished 23rd overall.

