Asian Shooting C'ships: Anish wins silver in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Anish Bhanwala settled for a silver medal in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

He led the field for most of the final and held the top spot among the six finalists before finishing with 35 hits to claim silver.

Another Indian in the final, Adarsh Singh finished fifth overall after a shoot-off against Korea's Seoyeong Yoon, scoring 15 hits.

Lianbofan Su (36 hits) of China won gold while Korea's Jaekyoon Lee (23 hits) settled for bronze.





In 2023, Anish had won a bronze in the same event.

At the halfway stage of the finals, Anish was leading the pack with 18 hits, while Adarsh Singh was in fourth place with 13 hits.

The Indian trio of Adarsh Singh (585), Anish (583), and Neeraj Kumar (570) combined to win team silver with a collective score of 1738. Korea won gold with 1748 points, and China took bronze with 1733.

In the qualification round, Adarsh Singh and Anish qualified in second and fourth positions, respectively. Neeraj Kumar scored 570 to finish 18th overall.

Bhavesh Shekhawat, representing RPO, finished 8th with a score of 579. Another RPO shooter Pradeep Singh Shekhawat came 13th with 574.



