Asian Shooting C'ships: Indian shooters to capitalise on home advantage – Preview

India will field a strong 118-member squad at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol that gets underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, defending Asian champion Aishwary Tomar, World Champion Samrat Rana, World Cup Final Champion Suruchi Singh, Arjun Babuta, and Elavenil Valarivan will lead a strong Indian team.

A total of 311 athletes from 20 countries, including hosts India, will be vying for top honours as 30 medals across the junior and senior categories will be up for grabs. Youth competitions will also be held alongside.

Kazakhstan has sent the second largest contingent with 35 shooters, regional powerhouses Iran (28), Korea and Japan have also fielded strong squads.

The presence of as many as seven defending champions, including five Indian athletes, will add spice to the tournament.

The opening day will witness as many as four blockbuster finals, including men’s and women’s 10m air pistol and the junior and youth men’s 10m air pistol.

Indians in action (Senior)

Air Rifle (Men): Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Vishal Singh; (Women): Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar, Arya Rajesh Borse

50m Rifle 3p (Men): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Akhil Sheoran; (Women): Anjum Moudgil, Ashi Chouksey, Aakriti Dahiya

Air Pistol (Men): Samrat Rana, Sharvan Kumar, Varun Tomar; (Women): Suruchi, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Men): Anish, Adarsh Singh, Neeraj Kumar; (Women): Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

Air Rifle Mixed team: Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan, Rudrankksh Patil and Meghana Sajjanar.

Air Pistol Mixed team: Samrat and Suruchi, Sharvan Kumar and Manu Bhaker

Schedule (Senior)

February 4

10m Air Pistol Men

10m Air Pistol Women

February 5

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

February 6

10m Air Rifle Men

February 7

10m Air Rifle Women

50m Pistol Men

February 8

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

February 9

Final 25m Pistol Women

February 10

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women

February 11

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

February 12

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men

February 13

50m Rifle Prone Women

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2026 Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol on the FanCode OTT platform.