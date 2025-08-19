Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker strikes double bronze

Two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker had an impressive outing with two bronze-medal finishes on the second day of the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old scored 219.7 to finish behind Korea’s Jiin Yang (221.3) and China’s Qianke Ma (223.1) in the final.

Earlier in the day, the Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Phogat and Palak Gulia bagged the 10m Air Pistol team bronze with a score of 1730. China (1740) and Korea (1731) topped the podium.





🚨#News | Manu Bhaker wins 10m Air Pistol Bronze at the 16th Asian Shooting C'ships in Kazakhstan💐



The Indian shooting star scored 219.7 to finish 3rd behind Korea's Jiin Yang (221.3) and China's Qianke Ma (223.1)

In the qualification round, Manu had scored a perfect 100 in the final shots and qualified on the second spot with a score of 583 points (without RPO).

In the final, Manu had a slow start. She was fifth with 50.3 points after the first five shots. Manu gradually worked her way up and a strong 10.5 in the eleventh shot saw her jump to the second spot.

She hovered on the baseline as a poor 9.7 in the 17th shot put her on the brink of elimination. But, Manu kept her calm and managed her second podium finish of the day.

The bronze medal is Manu’s 10th podium finish at the Asian Shooting Championships.

Meanwhile, Suruchi Singh shot 574 to finish 10th and Palak scored 573 to finish 13th overall (without RPO).

RPO shooter Esha Singh scored 577 to be placed 9th overall.

More to follow...