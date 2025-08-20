Asian Shooting C'ships: Suruchi-Saurabh clinch Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze medal

The Indian pair of Suruchi Singh and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged the bronze medal in the air pistol mixed team event at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday.

The duo bounced back from a 4-point deficit to topple the Chinese Taipei pair of Heng Yu-Liu and Hsiang Chen-Hsieh in the first bronze medal match with the scoreline of 17-9.

In the qualification round, the Indian pair finished in 5th position with a combined total of 578 (20x), where Suruchi came out as a top scorer with 292, while Saurabh lagged behind a bit at 286.

🚨#News | Air pistol mixed team Bronze for Suruchi & Saurabh Chaudhary at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships.



In Shymkent, Kazakhstan, the Indian duo defeated Chinese Taipei 19-7 in the bronze medal match

On the other hand, the second Indian pair of Palak Gulia and Aditya Malra missed out on a medal match, finishing 10th in the qualification round with a combined total of 575 (20x).

This was India's fourth medal of the senior competition, having 1 silver and 3 Bronze medals.

In the Junior Air Mixed Team event, the Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Jonathan Gavit booked their place in the gold medal match with a qualification combined total of 578 (18x).

They will take on the South Korean pair of Kim Yejin and Kim Dooyeon in the final later today.

On the other hand, the qualification round of men's and women's skeet events is currently underway in both the senior and Junior categories.

More to follow..