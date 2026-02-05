Asian Shooting C'ships: Suruchi-Samrat win mixed 10m air pistol silver

India's Suruchi Phogat and Samrat Rana combined to bag the mixed 10m air pistol silver medal at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi on Thursday.

Phogat and Rana had a brilliant start to the final, leading by 1.4 with a score of 100.5 after the first series of five shots.

However, their lead was cut short to just 0.2 at the end of the second series by Uzbekistan's Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov.

At the end of the third series, Phogat and Rana trailed the Uzbek pair by 0.9 points.

The Indians never recovered from that point as they settled for the silver medal with a score of 479.6. The gold medallists from Uzbekistan shot 481.3.

Earlier in the day, Phogat and Rana had topped the qualification round with a score of XXX.

Rashmika Sahgal wins gold

Later in the day, India's Rashmika Sahgal clinched the gold medal in women's 10m air pistol junior.

Sahgal shot a total of 237.9 in the final to finish ahead of counterpart Vanshika Chaudhary, who clinched the silver medal with a score of 236.7 to complete a double podium for the hosts.

Yashika, the other Indian in the women's 10m air pistol junior final, finished fourth with a score of 196.

Chaudhary had earlier topped the qualification round with a score of 577, while Yashika (573) finished third.

Gold medallist Sahgal was placed fourth, shooting 572.