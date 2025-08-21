Asian Shooting C'ships: India wins air rifle team gold, Rudrankksh finishes 4th

The Indian men's air rifle team of Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babauta & Kiran Jadhav clinched the gold medal at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

The trio scored a combined total of 1892.5 to push China (1889.2) & Korea (1885.7) to 2nd and 3rd spots respectively and won India's third gold in the last 4 editions of Asian Championships.

This marks the second Asian gold for the trio as a team, following their 2022 victory, the same year they also secured the world championships gold medal.

Great performance from Rudrankksh Patil as he topped the qualification with a solid 632.6.Arjun Babuta scored 631.6 to finish 4th in qualification.

Rudrankksh Patil (632.3) and Arjun Babuta (631.6) have also qualified for the Individual air rifle final but failed to add another medal to their tally after finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rudrakksh topped the qualification round and was looking good to win a medal, but then a couple of low-10 shots pushed him outside the top 3, and India went empty from the air rifle individual event.

However, the Indian contingent is still holding on to second position in the overall seniors medal tally behind China with 7 medals, 2 gold, 1 Silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Junior World Record in Air Rifle Men's Team event

The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Naraen Pranav Suresh, Abhinav Shaw, and Himanshu broke India's own junior air rifle men's team world record with a combined total of 1890.1.

Abinav added another gold medal to his tally by winning the Individual air rifle gold medal with a score of 250.4 and took India's junior medal tally to 14 medals, having 8 golds, 4 silver, and 2 bronze medals.