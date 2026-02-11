Asian Shooting C'ships 2026: Anish Bhanwala wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol bronze

India's Anish Bhanwala clinched the bronze medal in men's 25m rapid fire pistol at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships in Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhanwala hit 23 shots on target in the final to finish in the third spot, behind Nikita Chiryukin of Kazakhstan.

The two shooters were level at 21 shots apiece after six series of five shots each, before the Indian faltered.

Bhanwala managed to hit only two of his targets in the next series, while Chiryukin shot four to stay in contention and eventually win silver.

Anish Bhanwala wins BRONZE🥉 in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship🇮🇳👏



Adarsh Singh finished 6th, while Anish, Adarsh and Neeraj Kumar won SILVER🥈 in the team event.





The other Indian in action in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol final, Adarsh Singh, finished sixth with 11 hits.

Earlier, Anish (574) and Singh (573) had finished seventh and eighth in the qualification round to qualify for the final.

Bhavesh Shekhawat was the best Indian in the qualification round with a score of 577, but he was shooting for Ranking Points Only (RPO).

Adriyan Karamkar wins gold

Elsewhere, Adriyan Karmakar took the gold medal in men's 50m rifle prone junior competition.

Son of Indian Olympian and former national coach Joydeep Karmakar, Adriyan shot 621.7 for the gold medal.

However, India's best shooter in the event was Amitoj Singh with a score of 625.3. It would have earned him the gold medal, but he was also shooting for RPO.

In the senior men's 50m rifle prone, Babu Singh Panwar (621.3) was promoted to the bronze medal position with fellow Indian Siddharth Gaur (622.3), who had finished third, shooting for RPO.

Meanwhile in men's 25m rapid fire pistol junior, the hosts earned a double podium. Suraj Sharma (23) and Mukesh Nelavalli (19) finished with silver and bronze medal respectively.