Asian Shooting C'ships: Aishwary Tomar clinches rifle 50m 3P gold medal

Indian shooters continued to impress as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the men's 50m rifle 3 positions gold medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Aishwary shot a total of 462.5 in the final to edge past the leader of the qualification round, Wenyu Zhao of China, by a small difference of 0.5, to clinch his second Asian Individual gold medal.

Aishwary came into the final all guns blazing and took the lead very early on, and then didn't let it go, and found his place on the podium of 50m 3P Individual event for the 4th consecutive Asian C'ships.

Earlier, Aishwary, alongside Chain Singh and Akhil Sheoran, missed out on the men's 50m rifle 3p team gold and settled for a silver medal, where all three shooters booked their spot in the Individual final.

Chain Singh and Akhil also had a good start in the finals, but they lost track slowly and couldn't get back up in time to finish fourth and fifth place, respectively.

With this, India now has 13 medals in the senior category, with 5 Gold, 2 Silver, and 6 Bronze Medals - Four of the five gold medals were in the Olympic categories.

The women's 25m Pistol event has also begun, with Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker currently in the top 4 after day one, and will be hoping to add a few more medals to the Indian tally tomorrow.