Asian Shooting C'ships 2026: Aishwary Tomar wins 50m rifle 3P gold with world record

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal with a world record score in a tightly contested men's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships in Delhi on Thursday.

Tomar, a two-time Olympian, pipped Niraj Kumar by a mere 0.2 points to be crowned the Asian champion.

Trailing by 0.2 ahead of the final shot of the competition, Tomar shot an excellent 10.7 to take his total of 362, a world record. Niraj could only muster a 10.3 with his final shot as he settled for silver.

The hosts enjoyed a podium sweep in the event with the experienced Akhil Sheoran finishing third for the bronze medal. He shot 343.5 in the final.

Earlier in the day, Niraj had topped the qualification round with a score of 593. Former men's 10m air rifle world champion Rudkrankksh Patil, who was shooting for Ranking Points Only (RPO), shot 591 to finish second.

Tomar and Sheoran had finished third and fourth respectively, shooting 588 apiece.

The 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale was not in action in the continental competition.

Later in the day, Adriyan Karmakar, Manvendra Shekhawat, and Hemant Burman will be in action in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions junior final.

Adriyan, the son of 2012 Olympian and former Indian national coach Joydeep Karmakar, had topped the qualification round with a score of 584. Burman (582) and Shekhawat (581) finished second and third respectively.







