Asian Shooting C'ships 2026: Aakrti Dahiya pips Anjum Moudgil for silver in women's 50m rifle 3P

A relatively unknown Aakriti Dahiya pipped veteran Anjum Moudgil to clinch the silver medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the 2026 Asian Shooting Championships in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dahiya shot a total of 354.2 in the final to win what was her first international medal. Moudgil shot 340.4 to win bronze and complete a double podium for the hosts.

Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko, meanwhile, clinched the gold medal with a world record score of 358.2 – a whopping four points ahead of Dahiya – in a sensational display.

The other Indian in the final, Ashi Chouksey, finished fourth with 330.9.

Earlier in the day, Moudgil was the highest ranked Indian in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification round with a score of 587. Chouksey had shot 586 to finish fifth, while Dahiya (583) had barely scraped by in the seventh spot.

Gold for Prachi

Elsewhere in the junior women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, India's Prachi Gaikwad shot gold.

Having topped the qualification round with a score of 586, Gaikwad continued the momentum in the final to clinch the gold medal with a score of 353.3.

Anushka Thokur made it a double podium for India, shooting 341.1 for the bronze medal.







