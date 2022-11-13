Shooting
Asian Airgun C'ships: India adds four gold medals to their tally on Day 3
More medals were added to India's tally as this time it was the teams that clinched first place in their events.
Indian teams added more gold medals on Day 3 of the ongoing Asian Airgun Championships in Daegu, South Korea. The Air Rifle Men's, Women's, Junior Men's, and Junior Women's clinched gold in their respective 10m events.
In the 10m Air Rifle Team Men's gold medal match, India consisting of Rudrankksh Patil, Kiran Jadhav, and Arjun Babuta defeated Kazakhstan's team (Islam Usseinov, Konstantin Malinovskiy, Ilya Fedin) 17-11.
The trio of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar won gold in the 10m Air Rifle women's after defeating Team South Korea (Cho Eunyoung, Lee Eunseo and Keum Jhiyeon) by 16-10.
The Junior women's team comprising of Tilotamma Sen, Nancy and Ramita thrashed the South Korean trio of Jeongin Jang, Jo Eunseo and Eunji Kwon by 16-2 in gold medal game to take home another gold medal.
Divyansh Singh, S Ravishankar and Vidit Jain got better of the South Korean trio of Seojoon Bae, Seungho Bang and Daehan Choe by 16-10 to clinch gold medal in the 10m Junior Men's Air Rifle category.
Day 2 Results
Later on the second day of event, Yukthi Rajendra, Gautami Bhanot and Hazel swept off the podium in women's 10 air rifle youth category after winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
In other results Parth Mane won gold medal in the men's 10m Air rifle youth category after defeating local favourite Ha Semin by 16-0.