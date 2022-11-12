Asian Air Gun C'ships: Mehuli and Tilottama bags gold medal on Day 2

Mehuli Ghosh and Tilotamma Sen bagged gold medals in the 10m air rifle senior and junior categories India continued its good start at the ongoing Asian Air Gun Championships in Daegu, South Korea.

Mehuli Ghosh defeated local favourite Cho Eunyoung in the finals of senior women's 10m air rifle (16-12) to make it the third gold medal for India in the event.

Earlier in the day, Tilotamma Sen defeated another Indian Nancy in the finals to ensure a top-two finish for India in the junior women's 10m air rifle

In the junior men's 10m air rifle team event the trio of Abhinav Shaw, Parth Maane and Sheersh Kashyap won the gold medal defeating the hosts Korea in the finals making it four gold medals for India in the championships.

🥇 for 🇮🇳's Mehuli as she becomes 10m Air Rifle Women Asian Airgun Champion 🔫



Mehuli Ghosh defeated 🇰🇷's Cho (16-12) in 10m AR Women 🥇 play-off to be crowned champion😍



November 12, 2022

Three Medals on Day 1

India finished the first day of the Asian Air Gun Championships with three medals.

Olympian Divyansh outgunned local favourite Bang Seungho 17-9 in the gold medal match after topping the ranking round with a score of 260.7. Sri Karthik shot 258.8 to finish behind Seungho and settle for bronze.

A 🥇& 🥉to make it 3 medals for 🇮🇳 so far at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship 🔥



🥇for TOPS Core athlete Divyansh Singh inJunior 10m Air Rifle Men's event with a score of 260.7 😍



🥉 for Ravishankar, who scored 258.1 in the same event 😎



November 11, 2022

In the men's 10m air rifle, Kiran Ankush Jadhav reached the final after coming second in the ranking round with a score of 262.4.



Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with 260.2, while Arjun Babuta finished seventh. In the gold medal clash, Kiran went down 10-16 to Korean Park Hajun.