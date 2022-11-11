Asian Air Gun C'ships: Divyansh Panwar wins gold in junior men's 10m air rifle

Indian shooter Divyansh Panwar, on Friday, bagged the gold medal in Junior Men's 10m Air Rifle at the ongoing 2022 Asian Air Gun Championship in Daegu, South Korea.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian defeated home favourite Bang Seungho 17-9 in the gold medal match. India earned a double podium in the event, thanks to Sri Karthik Sabari Raj winning the bronze with a third placed finish with a score of 258.8 in the ranking match.

The other Indian in contention, Vidit Jain finished fourth with 256.7.

Divyansh Panwar had earlier topped the ranking match with a score of 260.7, which took him to the gold medal match.

Ankush Jadhav wins silver in silver section

Meanwhile it was Ankush Jadhav who opened India's account in the continental event as he pocketed the silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle senior section. He lost 10-16 to local lad Hajun Park in the gold medal match.

Jadhav and Hajun had earlier finished the ranking match with an identical score of 264.4 each with the Indian taking the top spot due to more number of 10s.

Among the other Indians in action in the senior section, the 2024 Paris Olympics quota earner Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with a score of 260.2, while Arjun Babuta faced an early exit at the seventh position.