Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar betters 50m rifle 3p national record

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bettered the men's 50m rifle 3 positions world record final score at the 2025 National Shooting Championships in Bhopal on Monday.

Tomar, a two-time Olympian, shot a brilliant 470.5 to win the gold medal. The score is an impressive 1.7 better than the world record held by China's Liu Yukun, which stands at 468.9.

Tomar's score, however, won't stand as the official world record since it wasn't registered in an ISSF-accredited competition.

NEW NATIONAL RECORD FOR AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR👏



The 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh though now has the bragging rights for the national record.

As Tomar ran away with the gold medal, Niraj Kumar (463.7) finished a distant second. Akhil Sheoran completed the podium.

Earlier, Tomar had shot an impressive 590 to qualify for the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final. It was also a national record equaling performance.



