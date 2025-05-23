ISSF Junior World Cup Suhl: Adriyan Karmakar claims his second medal

Indian shooter Adriyan Karmakar is making an impression at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, securing two medals in rifle events and announcing his arrival on the international stage.

On Friday, the young marksman claimed a bronze in the 50m rifle three positions event. This comes close on the heels of the silver medal he obtained in the 50m rifle prone event earlier in the tourney.

Karmakar first made a mark by winning a silver medal in the junior men's 50m rifle prone event, scoring 626.7 on his World Cup debut.

The achievement carries special significance as it follows the accomplishments of his father, Olympian Joydeep Karmakar, who won silver in the same discipline at the 2010 ISSF World Cup in Sydney.

The 18-year-old added to his medal tally by securing third place in the men's 50m rifle 3P event with a total score of 446.6.

In what was a closely contested final, Norway's Oestli Jens claimed silver with 459.1, while France's Aufrere Romain topped the podium with a score of 459.7.

Karmakar's double medal success marks a promising start to his international career and is a testament to the emerging talent in Indian shooting.