Abhinav Bindra conferred with Olympic Order by IOC

Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra has been awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for his exceptional contributions to the Olympic Movement.

Bindra will formally receive the award at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10, just before the closing of the 33rd Olympics.

The Olympic Order is the highest award conferred by the IOC, designed to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the Olympic Movement.

This recognition is given to those who exemplify the Olympic ideals through their actions and have achieved remarkable merit in sports or have provided outstanding services to the Olympic cause.

Nominations are proposed by the Olympic Orders Council and finalized by the IOC Executive Board.

IOC President Thomas Bach, in a letter dated July 20, said, "It is with great pleasure that I inform you of this recognition for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement."

India's sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Bindra on receiving the honour.

"Congratulations to @Abhinav_Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement. His achievement fills us with pride and is truly well-deserved. His name alone has inspired generations of shooters and Olympians," Mandaviya wrote on X.

Bindra, aged 41, became India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist by winning the men’s 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Beyond his athletic success, Bindra has played a significant role in sports administration. He served on the Athlete Committee of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) from 2010 to 2020 and was its Chair from 2014. Since 2018, he has been an active member of the IOC Athlete Commission.