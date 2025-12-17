Abhinav Bindra's first coach JS Dhillon passes away

J.S. Dhillon, the earliest coach of India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, passed away on Wednesday.

Bindra revealed the same via a heartfelt message on social media.

"Today, my heart is heavy. I lost my first coach, my guide, and someone who believed in me long before the world knew my name," Bindra wrote.

"Col. J. S. Dhillon was the person who gave me my earliest lessons, not just in shooting, but in life. He taught me perseverance when things felt difficult, discipline when I wanted to take shortcuts, and the value of hard work when results did not come immediately.

"He never promised success. He promised that if I stayed honest to the process and gave my best every single day, the results would follow. That belief stayed with me through every challenge, every setback, and every defining moment of my career.

"A part of who I am today exists because of what he taught me in those early years. For that, I will always remain deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir. Thank you for giving me the foundation that carried me through a lifetime," he added.





Col J.S. Dhillon, who is survived by a wife, two sons, and a daughter, had also represented India in the Shooting World Cup back in 1970.