At 40, can Sanjeev Rajput win a medal at his third Olympics in Tokyo?

Veteran shooter Sanjeev Rajput is part of the 15-member Indian shooting contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. The 40-year-old has represented India two times at the Olympics. However, he still craves for his maiden Olympic medal.



Rajput is currently ranked at the world's sixth position in his event. While his fellow Tokyo-bound shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh is at the world second. Sanjeev bagged his Tokyo Olympic quota by winning the silver medal at the 2019 ISSF World Cup. He is the only shooter in the squad to be part of two Olympics.

Sanjeev Rajput has been consistently qualifying for the Olympics. Rajput even won the quota for the 2016 Rio Olympics; however, NRAI swapped him for another shooter.

Seasoned shooter Rajput, hails from the district of Yamunanagar, Haryana. He joined Indian Navy at 18 and later took shooting as a sport. His career breakthrough came after he clinched medals at the 2004 SAF Games.

Every match is a new day, past performances don't count if one can showcase their best form. Rajput has an optimistic chance of winning his first Olympic medal.

Sanjeev has the experience of two Olympics, which comes as an added advantage. Shooting is a game of concentration and calmness. The veteran shooter has already been through the pressure of the Olympics.

The Indian team pistol coach Pavel Smirnov commented on the chances of Indian shooters winning an Olympic medal in conversation with PTI, "Each and every one of them can finish on the podium, and I have seen a bit of Indian shooting over the years. On their day they can win medals at the highest level. Even gold."

Veteran shooter's performance at 2021 International events

At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, Sanjeev Rajput finished at the sixth position in the 50m rifle, 3P men's final event. Albeit, he topped the qualification round with 1172 points. Even after losing the podium finish, Rajput produced good shooting.

Notably, Rajput won the gold medal in the 50m rifle, 3P mixed event alongside Tejaswini Sawant. Even after losing the podium finish in the individual event, Rajput produced good shooting.

Recently the Indian shooting team competed at the European shooting championship. Sanjeev shot 1162 points finishing at the eighth position in the MQS event.

Rajput has been consistent, but he needs to level up his game for Tokyo. While everyone will vie for the medals, it is very important for the veteran shooter. He has been closest to the Olympic medal than anyone on the team.

Young shooters dominate the current Indian shooting team. They have been outclassing their senior shooters. It is commendable that Rajput is competing and also giving these young shooters a hard time in the competitions.

An Olympic medal is valued more than any medal. Rajput needs to reach his peak performance at the Tokyo Olympics. It is said that the third time's the charm, hopefully, the same works for Sanjeev Rajput.