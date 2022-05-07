Deaflympics 2021: Abhinav Deshwal wins India's third gold in 10m Air Pistol

Abhinav Deshwal won India's third gold of the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 at Caxias do Sul, Brazil after he went past Oleksii Lazebnyk of Ukraine in a shoot-off in Men's 10m Air Pistol final.

Tied with the Ukrainian at 234.2 after the allotted series of shot, Deshwal came up with a shot of 10.3 in the shoot-off as Lazebnyk crumbled under pressure and could only shoot 9.7 to settle for a silver.

Shooting: Abhinav Deshwal won Gold medal in Men's 10M Air Pistol at the 24th #Deaflympics2021 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil@ianuragthakur@ISSF_Shooting pic.twitter.com/eq9egsnSkw — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 7, 2022





Earlier in the day, Deshwal had finished second in the qualification round on the basis of having lesser number of inner 10 shots. Both, Deshwal and South Korea's Kim Kihyeon were tied at 575 the end of the qualification rounds, but the Korean had 22x compared to Deshwal's 15x.









The other Indian in fray in Men's 10m Air Pistol, Shubham Vashist finished sixth in the final with a score if 152.9. He had qualified for the final in the same position with a score of 563.