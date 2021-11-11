Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan wins gold at Gran Canaria Sailing Championships

Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan has won gold in the laser radial event of the Gran Canaria Sailing Championships, one of the European regional open events, in Spain.

The 24-year-old Kumanan finished first in three of the six races to collect 10 Net points in the ILCA 6 event at Gran Canaria.

Beneyto Lancho and Martina Reino Cacho -- both of Spain -- were second and third, respectively.



Sports Authority of India congratulated Kumanan on the win.

Kumanan had finished 35th out of 44 competitors in the Laser Radial class in her debut Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year.