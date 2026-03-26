All you need to know about the 2026 Indian Sailing League in Shillong

The Indian sports ecosystem continues to grow stronger with each passing year with franchise-based leagues have becoming a norm across sports.

Indian sailing is now also entering this field of the sports market with the introduction of the first-ever Indian Sailing League in Shillong from 27 to 31 March, 2026.

The inaugural edition of the league will take place at the Umiam Lake, with 14 franchises and 182 sailors from various countries like Russia, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia & Sri Lanka expected to be in action.

The competition will have Olympic categories of ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 420 Class, alongside the youth competition in ILCA 4 boys and girls, and Optimist categories.

A blend of youth & experience

David Fan of Hong Kong will be the most experienced sailor at the event as the 60-year-old is going to represent Goa Mariners in the ILCA7 category.

"I have sailed for over 40 years, and I'm an international judge and umpire. However, here I will compete and wish to go higher up in rankings," said David via a social media post.

The league will also have multiple rising Indian sailors as well, including the 12-year-old Krishna Venkitachalam, who will be sailing in the Optimist class for SailX Gorakhpur.

Teams at the Indian Sailing League

Secundrabad Daredevil, Deccan Skippers, Goa Mariners, Chennai Sailing Knights, Pune Peshwas, Vir Cholas, Shillong Navigators, Bhopal Tritons, AJ's Vijag Vikings, Lake City Tigers, SailX Gorakhpur, OA's Super Power, Pondichery Pirates, Mumbai Meridian

Where to Watch the Indian Sailing League?

The first edition of the Indian Sailing League will be live-streamed on the SportVot website, and also on the YouTube channel named Udayforsailors.



