U20 Asia Rugby 7s: Indian women win bronze in Rajgir

The Indian women's rugby team bagged the bronze medal at the U20 Asia 7s Championship held in Rajgir, Bihar on Sunday.

The Indian women's team led by Bhumika Shukla beat Uzbekistan 12-5 in the bronze medal match in front of their home crowd at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

India had lost the semi-finals 7-28 to China to move into the bronze medal match.

Earlier, the Indian women's team had finished second in Pool D with two wins and a loss in three matches.

They beat Kazakhstan (17-10) and the United Arab Emirates (31-7), whilst losing to Hong Kong 7-31 in the pool matches.

Skipper Shukla emerged as the star player for India in the tournament, scoring four tries in the team's bronze medal run.

Women’s 2nd & 3rd Place 🏉



🥈🇭🇰 Hong Kong China – Women’s U20 Silver at the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens in Bihar, India



🥉🇮🇳 India – Women’s U20 Bronze at the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens in Bihar, India#AsiaRugby #Emirates #U20Sevens #NextGenRugby #RugbySevens pic.twitter.com/bIOFgxqJZE — Asia Rugby (@asiarugby) August 10, 2025





India men finish sixth

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team finished sixth in their competition, losing out 19-21 narrowly to the United Arab Emirates in the fifth-place play-off.

They had earlier defeated Kazakhstan 24-19 in the fifth-eighth place classification match to get the rights to battle for fifth place.

Led by Sumit Kumar Roy, the Indian men's team had started third in Pool A with a solitary win and two losses in three matches.

Goldan Kumar was the top performer for India, scoring four tries in the tournament.