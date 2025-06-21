Second costliest Indian player suffers ACL tear, ruled out of RPL 2025

Just one game into the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) season, heartbreak has struck Hyderabad Heroes and Indian rugby fans. Prince Khatri, the second costliest Indian pick at this year’s auction, has been ruled out of RPL 2025 with a serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old sustained a Grade 3 ACL tear during the second half of Hyderabad’s opener against Kalinga Black Tigers. While attempting a tackle at Mumbai’s Andheri Sports Complex, Khatri landed awkwardly and was stretchered off, visibly in pain. Scans later confirmed a complete tear in his right knee’s anterior cruciate ligament, sidelining him for 6 to 9 months.

“This is heartbreaking,” Khatri said in a statement.

“Wearing the Hyderabad jersey in front of a packed Mumbai crowd was a moment of pride. To go down in the first game is tough — but I’ll be back stronger.”

He also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and teammates, adding:

“This is just a chapter — not the end of my story.”

Khatri's absence is a massive setback for Hyderabad, who banked on his athleticism and leadership this season. In response, the franchise has brought in Shakti Nag, a promising forward from West Bengal, as a replacement for the remainder of the season.

As RPL 2025 continues, fans now hope for a resilient comeback from one of Indian rugby’s most admired names.