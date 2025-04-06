Rugby Premier League: Mohit Khatri emerges as most expensive Indian player

Mohit Khatri emerged as the most expensive player as the player draft and auction for the inaugural edition of Rugby Premier League was conducted in Mumbai.

Khatri was roped in by Bengaluru Bravehearts for INR 4.75 lakhs.

Organised by GMR and the Indian Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Premier League is the first ever franchise-based league in the world, and will have six founding franchises in the opening edition.

The franchises, Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers, went through the Player Draft and Auction which saw a few intense bidding wars, as they went onto pick their squad of 13.

Each team had 8 slots to fill from the draft and another 5 in the auction, with the pool in the latter comprising Indian players only.

The RPL will welcome 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations, including New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain, Ireland, USA and Spain. Additionally, 18 international players from Canada, Hong Kong, and Germany will feature, enhancing the league’s competitive depth. The league will also feature 30 Indian players selected from an auction pool of 71, providing them with a historic platform to compete alongside international legends.

Squads after Player Draft and Auction

Bengaluru Bravehearts: Kyle Tremblay, Ethan Turner, James Thiel, Rosko Specman, Lucas Lacamp, Perry Baker, Harry Mcnulty, Maurice Longbottom, Mohit Khatri, Karan Rajbhar, Arpan Chhetri, Suresh Kumar, and Prashant Singh

Chennai Bulls: Hannes Adler, Haakon Oeß, Nikias Lohe, Terry Kennedy, Joseva Talacolo, Ratu Sauturaga, Joaquin Pellandini, Alexander Davis, Vallabh Patil, Shanawaz Ahmed, Vinayak Hariraj, Muhammed Jasim EP, and Vinay A

Delhi Redz: Thomas Richards, Michael Coverdale, Moritz Noll, Osadczuk Lucas, Matteo Graziano, Alejandro Castro, Patrick Odongo, Jordan Conroy, Rajdeep Saha, Deepak Punia, Mohit, Sunil Chawan, and Raj Kumar

Hyderabad Heroes: James Christie, Max Roddick, Fong Fung, Luciano Rizzoni, Joji Nasova, Manuel Asensi, Terio Veilawa, Regan War, Prince Khatri, Sumit Roy, Javed Hussein, Sukumar Hembrom, and Sambit Pradhan.

Kalinga Black Tigers: Kyle Tremblay, Ethan Turner, James Thiel, Rosko Specman, Lucas Lacamp, Perry Baker, Harry Mcnulty, Maurice Longbottom Ajay Deswal, Asis Sabar, Pappu Todkar, Pardeep Singh, and Arjun Mahato

Mumbai Dreamers: Elias Hancock, Rhys James, Briar Barron, James Turner, Waisea Nacuqu, Henry Hutchison, Aaron Cummings, Santiago Mare, Neeraj, Devendra Padir, Akash Balmiki, Nayan K, and Ganesh Majhi

Mr. Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said: “The Rugby Premier League marks a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate rugby in India. By showcasing a vibrant mix of international and Indian talent, and with the unwavering support of our franchise owners, this league is poised to redefine the future of the sport. We believe that the RPL will not only captivate a wider audience but also provide Indian players with invaluable opportunities to compete alongside the world’s best, thereby raising the standard of rugby in our country. As rugby continues to grow as an Olympic sport, GMR Group is excited to contribute to its holistic development in India.”

Mr Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union, said: ‘This is a league that’s been six years in the making, but we wanted to do everything right. The first extraordinary development came thanks to World Rugby, who gave us a 15-day window in which no international rugby 7s would be played anywhere in the world. This made the best global rugby players available to us. From there to partnering with GMR Sports and creating the best conditions for both the international players as well as our Indian players; choosing some of the most intelligent, committed team owners and getting a top-class broadcast partner in JioHotstar, it’s been a helluva ride. Rugby 7s is one of the most attractive television sports in modern history. Welcome, India and the world, to the Rugby Premier League.’

The RPL, which will be a Rugby Sevens format tournament, commences on June 1, with a grand final on the 15th at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.