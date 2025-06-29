Chennai Bulls crowned inaugural Rugby Premier League champions

The Chennai Bulls thrashed Delhi Redz 41-10 in the final to be crowned the inaugural champions of the Rugby Premier League ay the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was the biggest victory margin in the first season of the league as the Bulls put up a breathtaking performance to blow away their opponents.

The Chennai Bulls picked up from where they had left off in the semi-finals and hit the Delhi Redz hard in the opening exchanges.

Vaafauese Maliko got the opening try of the final and Filipe Sauturaga was on hand to convert. Moments later, the Redz felt the full force of the Bulls’ attack as Joseva Talacolo rounded off a superb move with five more points to the cause.

Before the end of the first half, the Bulls had further extended their lead. Terry Kennedy outpaced the Redz for two more tries and Gaurav Kumar added two more from the kick.

At half-time, the Bulls were in complete control, leading 24-0.

After the break, the domination continued, and the Redz found it hard to break down the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Bulls were doing their bit to pile on the pressure, as Shanawaz Ahmed went over the line after Kennedy set him up. Filipe Sauturaga added two more points to the tally.

With four minutes to go, the very dominant Bulls had a 31-0 lead in their favour. They did not let up, and went onto add a couple of more tries by Mohammed Ashique, to put the seal on what was a comprehensive win.

Hyderabad Heroes finish third

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Heroes clinched third place in the 2025 Rugby Premier League, as they saw off a spirited challenge from the Bengaluru Bravehearts.

The Heroes, who were trailing in the early stages, fought back with full force. They defeated the Bravehearts 17-12.

For the Bravehearts, Tone Shiu and Philip Wokorach scored tries, while Akuila Rokolisoa converted one kick, all in the first half.

The Heroes, who had begun the fightback through Joji Nasova’s try and Manuel Moreno’s conversion in the first half, had Kevin Wekesa and Bhupinder Singh adding game-changing tries to the cause.