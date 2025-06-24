Odisha’s roaring pride: Olympic stars powering Kalinga Black Tigers

The Rugby Premier League (RPL), which kick-started in Mumbai on June 15, promises to be a game-changer for Indian rugby and its players. With proactive support from state governments such as Odisha, India is on the right track and is expected to become an emerging rugby nation.

At the forefront of this revolution are the Kalinga Black Tigers, who have assembled a squad that blends elite international pedigree with a deep commitment to Indian player development With Olympic stars leading Kalinga Black Tigers’ charge including Australia’s dazzling playmaker Maurice Longbottom, two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Perry Baker, Ireland’s charismatic leader Harry McNulty, among others are here to pass on their knowledge and experience to help the next generation of Indian rugby talent.

Not just the players, Kalinga Black Tigers have also roped in the highly experienced rugby coach Mike Friday, who helped the USA men’s team qualify for three consecutive Olympic Games.

“The challenge we faced is giving the confidence to the Indian players, and that falls on the shoulders of the marquee players; they have got to coach whilst they play as well, to allow the Indian players the comfort and confidence to play their best rugby. If we get the Indians to play to their full potential, then we stand a better chance at succeeding,” said Friday.

Let’s reflect on their remarkable journeys and celebrate their presence in the heart of Odisha.

Maurice Longbottom

A carpenter by trade and a proud Dharawal man, Longbottom’s journey to the Olympics is the stuff of sporting folklore. He played a pivotal role in Australia’s campaigns at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where his leadership helped guide the team to a historic fourth-place finish in Paris — their best-ever Olympic performance.

Longbottom earned the nickname ‘The Magician’ for his electric speed, dazzling footwork, and sharp playmaking after debuting for the Australian men’s sevens team in 2017. A decade later, he stands as one of the team’s most experienced and accomplished players.

Longbottom’s experience makes him a trusted player and is sure to help guide younger players in the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League. “The format is different from what we are used to - 4 quarters instead of 2! Again, that’s the challenge in coming out here and playing a new format. It's part of the game and we are adapting well,” Maurice Longbottom said on the RPL.

Harry McNulty

Ireland’s most capped male sevens player, Harry McNulty, brings with him strong leadership on and off the field. He captained Ireland to their best-ever Olympic finish - reaching the quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Games. He also represented Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the team finished 10th.

In November 2024, McNulty retired as Ireland’s all-time leading capped male sevens player, with an impressive record of 140 tournaments played and 31 career tries scored. Having led Ireland to the quarterfinals in Paris, he now brings that leadership to the Black Tigers.

“In the last two games we had some moments where players were trying to do attack or defense by themselves, which made them isolated and lost the ball and it made the other team turnover so we wanted to make sure that we work together and do everything as a team and we held onto the ball much much better,” McNulty reflected on his experience in last two matches with the Kalinga Black Tigers.

Perry Baker

Perry Baker, born in 1986 in Florida, represented the United States in three consecutive Olympic Games - 2016 Rio, 2020 Tokyo, and 2024 Paris. He became a legendary figure in American rugby sevens and got his nickname ‘Speedstick’ for his pace.

After retiring in October 2024, Baker shifted his focus to coaching, working alongside renowned coach Simon Amor. However, he couldn’t resist the call of the game as he came out of retirement to join the Kalinga Black Tigers. His experience on the field as a player and off the field as an assistant coach will surely add depth, strategic insight, and give a winning edge to the squad.

Rosko Specman

The only player in the squad with two Olympic bronze medals, Specman’s impact in South Africa’s sevens glory is well documented. He made history as the first South African to win two Olympic bronze medals at the 2016 Rio and 2024 Paris Games. Interestingly, Specman began his Olympic journey as a substitute in South Africa’s opening match against Spain in Rio, a commanding 24–0 victory.





Nicknamed ‘Specmagic’ for his speed, dazzling footwork, and remarkable try-scoring ability, Specman is renowned as one of the most elusive runners in world rugby. Two successful Olympic campaigns to his name and a World Rugby Sevens Series title, Specman brings with him a winning mentality and high-performance culture to the team based in Odisha.

Lucas Lacamp

Born and raised in Hong Kong and England, Lucas Lacamp was introduced to rugby by his father, a former Hong Kong sevens player. He continued to deliver consistent performances and represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking a significant milestone in his career. He showcased his talent at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, scoring an impressive hat-trick against Uganda before an injury temporarily sidelined him. Despite a physical setback, he continued to rise, demonstrating resilience and determination that will inspire his teammates in the Rugby Premier League.

The presence of these Olympic stars in the Kalinga Black Tigers setup is about more than just star power; it’s about building a rugby ecosystem in India. Their roles go beyond scoring tries or winning games; they are here to mentor Indian players, instill professionalism, and share the habits, tactics, and mindsets that define elite performance.

Through daily training, on-field decisions, and off-field guidance, these seasoned athletes are actively shaping the next generation of Indian rugby talent. The experience they bring, from Olympic pressure to global tournaments, will fast-track the learning curve of young Indian players, improve team cohesion, and raise the tactical IQ of domestic rugby.

In short, they are laying the foundation for a future where India doesn’t just host stars, but creates them.