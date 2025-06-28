Kalinga Black Tigers wrap up Rugby Premier League 2025 campaign with flair, fight, and future in sight

The Kalinga Black Tigers concluded their GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) 2025 journey with a hard-fought 21-40 loss to Chennai Bulls on Thursday, June 26, at the Shahaji Raje Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai. With that result, the team finished fifth on the points table, narrowly missing out on a semi-final spot in what was a closely contested inaugural season of the world’s first franchise-based Rugby 7s league.

The Tigers’ final tally stood at 11 points from 10 matches, including two wins, two draws, and six losses.

Along the way, they picked up three bonus points, awarded for scoring four or more tries in a match.

Despite not qualifying for the playoffs, the team’s debut campaign had several bright moments and a clear sense of growth under the leadership of captain Harry McNulty and renowned coach Mike Friday.

Highs of the campaign

After a challenging start that saw them lose their opening two games, Kalinga Black Tigers turned a corner in Match 3, where they held the formidable Chennai Bulls to a thrilling 26-26 draw. It was a result that injected confidence and belief into the squad.

Their first win came against Delhi Redz, a 19-15 battle. But the highlight of the season was undoubtedly their dominant 33-5 victory over Mumbai Dreamers, a performance where all units clicked.

Throughout the tournament, the Tigers played with flair and freedom. They became known for their expansive play, well-structured counter-attacks, and a hunger to keep the ball alive.

Their three bonus-point wins further reflected their offensive depth and intent to always stay in the game.

What the Tigers learned on the field

While the Tigers showed flashes of brilliance, the campaign also highlighted a few areas for development. Several games saw the team establish early leads, only to struggle in holding them during the final stages, a recurring theme that both players and the coaching staff acknowledged during the season.

Captain Harry McNulty had spoken about the need for team synergy and consistency, especially in moments where individuals strayed from the game plan, after the team’s hard-fought 26-26 draw against Chennai Bulls in Match 8.

“We had some moments where players were trying to take on attack or defence by themselves, which led to isolation and turnovers,” McNulty said.

McNulty also praised the improvement of younger players, reflecting on how crucial it was for the squad to stick to the plan and play as a unit rather than individuals.

Under Mike Friday’s guidance, there was visible progress in this area as the campaign progressed, with players showing more cohesion in both attack and defence.

The team grew tactically sharper, with players learning to adapt quickly to match situations, a point coach Friday often emphasized.

The commitment to development over quick results became one of the defining features of Kalinga’s campaign.

Top performers of the season

The season saw several standout individual performances that offered plenty of hope for the future.

Maurice Longbottom finished as Kalinga Black Tigers' top points scorer, amassing 38 points, which included 14 conversions, two tries, and seven assists. His reliability with the boot and creative playmaking were vital to the Tigers’ rhythm on the field.

Lucas Lacamp was a powerhouse in both attack and defence. Not only did he score six tries, the most for the team, but he also topped the group-stage tackle charts with 26 successful tackles, leading the league in this category.

Perry Baker and Ethan Turner also made notable contributions, scoring 5 tries each and forming a lethal attacking trio with Lacamp. Harry McNulty, Asis Sabar, and Kyle Tremblay also delivered key assists and brought experience to the lineup.

A foundation for the future

While the journey ended a step short of the knockouts, Kalinga Black Tigers can hold their heads high. In a league filled with experienced internationals and emerging local stars, the Tigers made a lasting impression through their style of play and competitive edge. The team consistently matched top sides blow-for-blow and grew stronger with every game.

With a foundation now firmly in place and a better understanding of the league’s demands, Kalinga will return next season with sharper execution and a hunger to go further. Their campaign may have ended in Mumbai, but their mission to bring Odisha to the national sporting forefront and unearth rugby talent across India is just getting started.