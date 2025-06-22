Kalinga Black Tigers mount thrilling comeback to hold Mumbai Dreamers in RPL 2025

Mumbai, June 22, 2025: Kalinga Black Tigers staged a stunning late comeback to force a 17-17 draw against the Mumbai Dreamers in Match 20 of the inaugural GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai Dreamers got the game underway, but a good tackle by Kyle Tremblay saw them lose the ball early in the game. It was the Kalinga Black Tigers who opened the scoring, as Odisha’s very own Asis Sabar sliced through the Mumbai defence to touch down for the first try in the first quarter. The assist came from Perry Baker, a three-time Olympian and two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, helping Kalinga take a 5-0 lead.

Kalinga maintained early pressure with seven tackles in just three minutes, denying Mumbai any scoring opportunities. Skipper Harry McNulty beat the defenders with ease but lost possession of the ball at a crucial stage, failing to convert a close chance for his franchise in the second half.

Despite multiple tackles in the second half, Elias Hancock got the try for the hosts to level the score at 5-5. Waisea Nacuqu got the conversion for the Dreamers, adding two more points to the scoreboard. Despite conceding the lead, the Kalinga’s defensive unit held firm, refusing to allow the Mumbai Dreamers players to get past their rock-solid defense.

Fijian Olympic player Waisea Nacuqu secured another try in the third quarter to increase the lead by seven points. Mumbai Dreamers' marquee player Henry Hutchison, who hails from Australia, got a conversion for the franchise, adding five points to their tally. A second try in the quarter gave Mumbai a 17-5 lead, with just four minutes left on the clock.

But Kalinga were not done yet. What followed was a dramatic turnaround. They scripted a comeback for the ages to force Mumbai Dreamers to share points with the Odisha-based franchise. Australia’s Maurice Longbottom passed the ball to Ethan Turner, who ran past the defenders and bagged the much-needed try for the Black Tigers. He soon got the conversion too, keeping his team’s hopes alive in the match.

Maurice Longbottom, consistent as ever, made no mistake with the try in the stoppage time of the match. He got five points for his franchise to level the scores 17-17. Ethan Turner missed the conversion in the last play of the match, leaving the Black Tigers with a draw.

The draw against the Dreamers has helped the Black Tigers retain the fifth position in the Rugby Premier League standings with six points, including a bonus point. With three group stage matches still to play, the Odisha-based franchise remains very much in the hunt for a playoff spot.

The Kalinga Black Tigers will face Mumbai Dreamers again in the reverse fixture on Tuesday, June 24, at the same venue.

Backed by Hunch Ventures, the Kalinga Black Tigers represent Odisha on the RPL stage, a state with a deep connection to the sport. With a broader vision of showcasing regional identity and developing grassroots talent, the franchise reflects both pride and promise.