Kalinga Black Tigers hold unbeaten Chennai Bulls to a thrilling 26-26 draw in Rugby Premier League 2025

Mumbai, June 18, 2025: Kalinga Black Tigers held Chennai Bulls to a thrilling 26-26 draw in Match 8 of the inaugural GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Having won their first three games of the season, the Chennai Bulls came into this game with momentum behind them, but the Black Tigers were equal to the task and the result was crucial for the Kalinga outfit.

Backed by Hunch Ventures, the Kalinga Black Tigers represent Odisha on the RPL stage, a state with a deep connection to the sport. With a broader vision of showcasing regional identity and developing grassroots talent, the franchise reflects both pride and promise.

From the outset, a tight contest was on the cards, and the game itself - which clearly was the ‘match of the season’ thus far - did not disappoint.

It was the Kalinga Black Tigers who opened the scoring, thanks to their star player Perry Baker, a three-time Olympian and two-time Rugby 7s Player of the Year, who dashed through Chennai’s defence to touch down for the first try with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. The ever-reliable Maurice Longbottom converted it, taking Kalinga to a 7-0 lead.

However, Chennai Bulls responded quickly, with Joaquin Pellandini securing a try and converting it himself to level the scores 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Kalinga retake the lead as Kyle Tremblay powered through to register another try. Maurice, consistent as ever, made no mistake with the conversion as Kalinga surged ahead to 14-7. James Thiel then displayed sharp awareness to score a vital try, pushing Kalinga ahead 19-7

However, Chennai did pull one back through Aryan Dixit, though the missed conversion meant that Kalinga stayed in front. At halftime, the Black Tigers were up 19-12, a scoreline that reflected their discipline and attacking intent.

The third quarter brought the expected intensity from Chennai Bulls, who were eager to protect their unbeaten run. They found an opening through Filipe Sauturaga, who not only got the try but converted it as well to bring the match to a 19-19 deadlock going into the final quarter.

With the match on the line, Ajay Deswal delivered a game-changing moment. He raced ahead to secure a crucial try early in the fourth quarter, which was once again converted by Maurice Longbottom, taking Kalinga to a 26-19 lead.

However, Chennai was not done just yet.

In dramatic fashion, during extra time of the final quarter, Vaafauese Apelu Maliko managed to get a try, and Pellandini calmly slotted the conversion to pull off a 26-26 draw.

While Kalinga was denied a win, the game was a clear indication of their resurgence in the league.

For Kalinga Black Tigers, Ajay Deswal, Perry Baker, Kyle Tremblay, and James Thiel registered a try each. Maurice Longbottom had a superb all-round outing with three conversions and two assists. Arjun Mahato and Pardeep Singh also contributed with a key assist each.

Ajay Deswal’s composed and timely intervention in the fourth quarter earned him the Player of the Match award.

The draw keeps Kalinga in the hunt for playoff qualification and sends a strong message to other sides in the league. The team’s balanced performance, tight defensive setup, and depth in scoring options make them a side to watch out for in the coming fixtures.

Reflecting on the result, Kalinga Black Tigers captain Harry McNulty expressed satisfaction with his team’s collective effort.

“Our mindset for today was to play as a team. In the last two games, we had some moments where players were trying to do attack or defence by themselves, which made them become isolated and lose the ball, and it made the other team turnover.

So, we wanted to ensure that we worked together and did everything as a team, and we held onto the ball much better. We went through some phases, and we were able to get a score and a good lead, and we got a draw at the end, but I am really happy with how we played the whole game.”

He also highlighted how some of the newer players adapted well to the team’s tactical approach.

“I don't think there was a specific moment, but in terms of the game, we wanted the players to pass the ball early and then carry quite hard. So a lot more of our newer players, when they got the ball, they did that instead of looking to pass the ball. I’m really proud of the guys.

I know we went down to six men and got a yellow card in the end, and we also let in a score, but we fought really hard, and we made them go through a lot of phases. I think it could have gone either way, but I think the resilience that we showed in that moment was really good.”

Kalinga Black Tigers will take on Hyderabad Heroes next on Thursday, June 19, as they aim to carry this momentum and secure their first win of the season.

About Kalinga Black Tigers

The Kalinga Black Tigers is a professional rugby franchise and one of the founding teams of the inaugural Rugby Premier League India. Co-owned by Hunch Ventures, the team proudly represents Odisha on a national stage in a global sport, marking a significant milestone for the state in mainstream Indian sports. The name draws inspiration from the rare and majestic Melanistic Black Tigers of Odisha, symbolizing strength, agility and resilience. With a dynamic blend of Indian and international players, world-class coaching, and a strong commitment to nurturing the sport, the Kalinga Black Tigers aim to be both a fierce competitor in the league and a driving force behind rugby’s rise in India. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar, the team carries the pride of Odisha into every match it plays.

