Odisha based franchise, Kalinga Black Tigers begin Rugby Premier League campaign with spirited showing against Hyderabad Heroes

The Kalinga Black Tigers made a memorable debut in the inaugural GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) on Saturday night, going up against Hyderabad Heroes in Match 3, the final fixture of a thrilling opening day at the Shahaji Raje Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai.

As one of the founding franchises of the world’s first-ever franchise-based Rugby Sevens league, the Black Tigers represent more than just a team; they carry the spirit of Odisha, backed by Hunch Ventures, and a mission to spotlight emerging talent and regional pride on a national platform.

Led by Irish international Harry McNulty, the Black Tigers squad showed tremendous fight despite a 24-14 defeat against a quality Hyderabad side captained by Argentina’s Manuel Moreno.

The atmosphere was electric, with the evening beginning in celebratory fashion — a high-energy opening ceremony featuring Shankar Mahadevan’s live performance, followed by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Rugby India President Rahul Bose unveiling the league’s glittering trophy.

The game kicked off with Hyderabad striking early. In just the third minute, Joji Nasova read the play perfectly, intercepted a pass, and sprinted away to score the opening try. Captain Manuel Moreno calmly added the conversion, putting Hyderabad ahead 7–0.

Kalinga Black Tigers responded with composure and flair late in the first quarter. A sharp move from Ajay Deswal opened up space for Australian Maurice Longbottom, who darted through to score Kalinga’s historic first RPL try. Longbottom then converted it himself, levelling the scores at 7–7 as the first quarter came to a close.

The second quarter mirrored the first in pace and intensity. Hyderabad edged ahead once again, this time through their skipper Moreno, who powered over the line and followed it up with a precise conversion to make it 14–7. But Kalinga answered swiftly — this time, their captain Harry McNulty stepped up, driving through the defence for a smartly executed try. Longbottom remained flawless with the boot, bringing the match back to level terms at 14–14 heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw both teams battle for control in a tightly contested stretch. Just when it seemed the deadlock would hold, Javed Hussein found a gap and crossed over for Hyderabad, giving them a slender 19–14 advantage heading into the final period.

With only five points separating the sides, Kalinga pushed hard in the last quarter, pressing high and looking for openings. However, despite their relentless effort, they couldn’t break through Hyderabad’s defensive line. A late try from Kevin Wekesa sealed the outcome, as Hyderabad closed out a closely fought encounter 24–14.

Maurice Longbottom was the standout performer for Kalinga, contributing 9 of their 14 points with a try and two conversions. While the result didn’t tilt their way on opening night, the Kalinga Black Tigers earned widespread respect for their grit, structure, and character, leaving fans and followers with plenty to look forward to in the matches ahead.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, the Black Tigers’ head coach, Mike Friday, acknowledged both the promise and the areas for refinement:

“It was difficult wet conditions and whilst we played well in parts, we need to play with a little more consistency in possession and reduce some of the basic errors. This will allow us to tighten up our attack and play fast to take advantage of the opportunities we are creating.”

That drive to evolve, sharpen execution, and play fast-paced, intelligent rugby is central to the team’s philosophy, and as the season progresses, it’s clear the Kalinga Black Tigers are just getting started.