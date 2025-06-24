Kalinga Black Tigers crush Mumbai Dreamers to stay on-course for the 2025 RPL semi-final

The Kalinga Black Tigers produced one of their most dominant displays of the season as they thrashed the Mumbai Dreamers 33-5 in Match 23 of the GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL) 2024 at the Shahaji Raje Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex) on Tuesday.

The comprehensive win not only brought them their second victory of the season, but also helped them earn a valuable bonus point, taking their total to 10 points after eight matches.

This result keeps the Odisha-backed franchise in serious contention for a semi-final spot, now just one point behind the top four. With two more matches left in the league stage, the race is wide open, and the Black Tigers are peaking at just the right time.

Going into this fixture, there was unfinished business between the two sides. In their previous clash, Mumbai Dreamers and Kalinga Black Tigers (KBT) had played out a tight 17-17 draw, a result that left the Tigers determined to come back stronger.

The fixture has become a key chapter in KBT's season, as the team looked to correct errors and reignite their campaign.

“We had a tough game the other day with Dreamers. It’s good that we’re getting to play them again relatively soon, with both teams coming back fresh after a rest day. This will help us correct the errors from our last match,” skipper Harry McNulty had said ahead of kick-off.

Adding to the intrigue was the absence of KBT’s seasoned star Rosko Specman, who was ruled out due to injury. However, his replacement, Fijian international Manueli Maisamoa, brought fresh energy to the side and proved a smart addition.

The opening quarter was a slow burner, with both teams engaging in gritty defensive battles. Neither side was willing to blink first, and the scoreboard remained blank through regular time in the first quarter.

However, in the extra time, it was the ever-reliable Perry Baker who broke through, scoring a brilliant try to put KBT ahead. Maurice Longbottom followed up with a clean conversion, and KBT ended the quarter with a 7-0 lead.

KBT maintained their momentum in the second quarter. Perry Baker, using his lightning pace, scored his second try of the match, this time thanks to an assist from Asis Sabar. KBT extended their lead to 14-0 as Ethan Turner calmly slotted home the conversion.

While Mumbai struggled to stitch together attacking phases, KBT continued to press forward in the third quarter. Turner, stepping up again, bagged his own try with a well-timed assist from skipper McNulty. Though Longbottom missed the conversion, KBT had built a commanding 19-0 lead.

Mumbai did finally get on the board late in the third quarter. Elias Hancock found space and crossed over for a try, but with Ganesh Majhi missing the conversion, Mumbai still trailed 19-5 heading into the final quarter.

The final minutes belonged to Lucas Lacamp. The American star added two tries, both of which were cleanly converted by Maurice Longbottom. The first came off a swift attacking move, while the second saw Longbottom provide the assist himself. With a 33-5 lead, KBT had not only avenged their earlier draw but done so in dominant fashion.

Overall, it was a complete performance from KBT. Perry Baker and Lucas Lacamp scored two tries each, while Ethan Turner added one. In terms of conversions, Maurice Longbottom landed three, and Turner added one. The assists came from McNulty, Sabar, and Longbottom, showcasing how every unit within the squad stepped up.

Perry Baker was deservedly named Player of the Match for his two decisive tries and electrifying presence on the field. Speaking after the game, Baker was visibly thrilled.

“Definitely pleased. It was a team effort all around. The marquee players, local guys, and the bridge players, everyone zoned in and came together,” he said.

Reflecting on the team’s late-season resurgence and hopes for a top-four finish, he added: “It wasn’t about what we did earlier in the tournament, but how we’re starting to kick towards the end. It’s all about how we finish and be part of the top four.”

On his energetic celebrations that got the crowd going, Baker said:

“The celebration after the try? Just trying to have some fun! The boys feed off that energy, and I love hearing the crowd. It’s all about the Tigers!”

With this massive win and the bonus point under their belt, KBT retain the fifth place on the table, just outside the semi-final zone. Their next match will be a crucial one as they face the Bengaluru Bravehearts on June 25.