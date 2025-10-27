India finish runners-up at the Asia Rugby Emirates 7's Trophy 2025

India’s Senior Men’s Rugby Sevens team capped off a remarkable campaign at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy (AREST) 2025 in Muscat by finishing as runners-up, earning promotion to the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series (ARESS) — the continent’s top-tier rugby sevens competition.

Guided by head coach Ben Gollings, a former England international, the Indian side showcased impressive discipline, skill, and resilience throughout the tournament.

India opened their campaign with a thrilling 14–10 comeback win against Lebanon, followed by a 26–5 triumph over Afghanistan to top their group. The momentum continued into the knockout stages, where India defeated Iran 21–7 in the quarterfinals and registered a commanding 17–0 semifinal victory over Saudi Arabia to book their place in the final.

In the title clash, India fought hard but were outplayed by Kazakhstan, going down 0–27. Despite the defeat, the performance marked a milestone achievement for Indian Rugby, reflecting the growing depth and maturity of the national setup.

Runners-up at #AREST 🥈



An incredible campaign sees the 🇮🇳 men’s team secure promotion to the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2026 👏💪#RugbyIndia #AsiaRugby pic.twitter.com/UwJeb3AKJs — Rugby India (@RugbyIndia) October 26, 2025

“I’m incredibly proud of this team,” said Head Coach Ben Gollings. “In a short span, the players have shown immense dedication, focus, and teamwork. Achieving promotion to the top-tier Sevens Series is a significant milestone. While the final wasn’t ours, this experience lays a strong foundation as we continue to grow.”

Rahul Bose, President of the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU), lauded the team’s performance and progress. He said, “This tournament demonstrates the steady growth and belief within Indian men’s rugby. The players showed heart, discipline, and skill in every match. Although the final result wasn’t in our favour, reaching this stage speaks volumes about our development. I congratulate the entire squad, coaching staff, and support teams for their hard work and perseverance.”

With the runners-up finish, India now consolidates its place among Asia’s competitive rugby nations such as Hong Kong China, Japan, Sri Lanka, and China. The result also means that both India’s senior men’s and women’s teams are now part of Asia Rugby’s premier divisions, signaling a new era for the sport in the country.

The Muscat campaign stands as a powerful statement of Indian Rugby’s progress, built on strong grassroots development, high-performance programs, and the relentless drive of athletes and coaches alike.