India reach final of Asia Rugby Emirates 7s Trophy; earn historic promotion to division 1

The Indian men’s rugby sevens team scripted history at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025, registering an unbeaten run into the final that secured their maiden promotion to the top-tier Asia Rugby Sevens Series (Division 1).

India opened their campaign with a thrilling 14–10 comeback win over Lebanon, showcasing defensive grit and mental resilience.

The momentum continued with a 26–5 victory against Afghanistan, followed by a dominant 21–7 quarter-final win over Iran.

In the semi-final, India faced Saudi Arabia, a match expected to test their pace and physicality. The Indian team delivered a masterclass, shutting out their opponents 17–0.

This win not only booked India’s place in the final against Kazakhstan but also guaranteed promotion to Division 1 for the first time under the revamped Asia Rugby format, where both finalists advance to the top tier.





The Asia Rugby Sevens structure has two tiers: Division 1, the top league featuring Asia’s eight best teams, and Division 2, the Trophy, where emerging nations compete for promotion.

Until now, India had consistently played in the Trophy, often finishing near the top but never breaking through.

Their achievement reflects a growing momentum in Indian rugby and mirrors the Indian women’s team’s near-miss in 2024, when they finished runners-up but fell short of promotion.

The 2025 Trophy featured 13 nations: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, India, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Palestine, and Oman.

The promotion to Division 1 places India among Asia’s elite sides, including Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and China.

While the final against Kazakhstan will determine the Trophy champion later on Sunday, India’s historic promotion is already a landmark achievement.