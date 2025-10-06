All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament 2025: India’s historic Rugby tournament kicks off in Mumbai

The 90th edition of the All India & South Asia Rugby Tournament has begun at Bombay Gymkhana, marking nearly a century since the competition first started in the 1920s.

Recognized as one of India’s oldest and most prestigious rugby tournaments, it brings together top club teams from across the country for a week of high-level competition.

This year, eight teams are competing, including the defending champions Delhi Hurricanes and perennial contenders Bombay Gymkhana. Teams hail from Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, promising intense matches and tightly contested battles for the trophy.

“This is the 90th edition, and it remains a premier club-level rugby competition in India,” said Chaitanya Singh, former India captain and current coach of Bombay Gymkhana. “The teams are among the best in the country, and the standard of play will be impressive.”

The tournament is co-hosted by Bombay Gymkhana and the Calcutta Cricket & Football Club (CCFC), both founding members of the competition.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the tournament also highlights the rugby community in India. “Rugby is growing quickly in India, and events like this help bring players and fans together,” Singh said.

The week-long tournament continues with matches streamed live on the Bombay Gymkhana YouTube page, offering fans a chance to follow one of India’s longest-running rugby competitions.