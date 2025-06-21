Kalinga Black Tigers, a transformational experience: Ajay Deswal

“It feels great to play with so many different players. After coming here to the Kalinga Black Tigers, it’s a different environment, the passion here is different.”

That is Ajay Deswal, beaming with gratitude for the platform accorded to him by the Odisha franchise and the Rugby Premier League. In Mumbai, under the arc lights and watched by a primetime audience, he sprints with purpose, brushing the opposition aside, leaving everything on the turf.

But the big and burly Deswal of today is vastly different from the gawky youngster that first discovered the game almost a decade ago.

Rapid strides with rugby

As a teenager in university, rugby was not the first sport that Deswal played.

“I used to play American football. There I met some rugby players and then I started playing with them and got interested in rugby,” he tells us.

And so, it was in 2016 that Deswal first got wind of the sport. Gradually, he was smitten and soon began training with a Delhi-based club. Over the next three years, Deswal progressed rapidly. Soon, he made the Haryana State squad and then the national team came calling.

“I got selected for the India camp in 2019 and have been representing the country since then.”

While donning India colours and representing the country is a matter of great pride, the onset of the Rugby Premier League and the stint with Kalinga Black Tigers is proving to be transformational for the 29-year-old forward.

Plenty of learnings

Ever since the team got together and began training, the learnings, as per Deswal, have never stopped.

“There's lots to learn here and all the little things that I’m learning here will help me in the future,” he reflects.

Often, simply watching and observing, he feels, is informative.

“The basic training that happens overseas is really good. We are a little behind in that. They are a little ahead in those small things and we are learning from them - who does what in particular positions, we are watching them and learning,” he says.

According to Deswal, who turned in a player of the match performance against the Chennai Bulls, the first few games have offered great insight.

“We will do better in the remaining games. Off the ball work and unnecessary throwing of the ball needs to reduce. We need to play with a lot more patience and work on ball possession,” he reflects.

An astute student of the game that he is, Deswal believes that these learnings will help his game for the remainder of the season and going forward in his India career as well.

“A feeling of pride”

Despite not getting off the best possible starts in the Rugby Premier League, Deswal remains optimistic, and he attributes that to the outlook of coach Mike Friday.

“There is a lot of quality work in his practice sessions. He does not allow the morale of any player to dip, and this is a big positive point for the team. He supports and cheers the players, and this will take the team forward.”

Add to this the fact that Deswal gets to rub shoulders with Olympic medalists and other international stalwarts on the team, his morale is high.

“Sharing the ground and practicing with them is a special feeling of pride,” he says, pointing to his teammates, stretching after the game.

Clearly, for Deswal, wearing the Kalinga Black Tigers jersey and playing the Rugby Premier League carries a special place in his heart.

“Kalinga Black Tigers offer the best facilities, even the smallest things are taken care of. We don’t feel that we miss anything – on or off the field. Everything is the very best and we are thankful for our team management,” he concludes.