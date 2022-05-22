"They were bright students," Kolkata club and school members mourn death of two rowers





"They (the other rowers) could manage to somehow reach the shore while these two unlucky boys could not," he said.

Bodies of Pushan and Souradeep, both 14 years old and students of South Point School, were fished out of the waters of the Lake three hours after the mishap happened at around 5.15 PM, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Both were considered bright boys at the prestigious South Point School. Pushan was in Class 9 while Souradeep studied in class 10.

"They were quite bright students and we had high hopes for them. In fact, both were also good swimmers. We do not select rowers who do not know how to swim for our team," a teacher at South Point school said.

Pushan was declared brought dead when taken to a nearby private hospital, while doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital found Souradeep dead when his body was rushed there.

"The water of the Lake was around 20 feet deep at the point where the bodies of the two boys were fished out sometime around 7 PM. During Saturday's squall at around 5.15 PM their boat which three other boys were also rowing in Rabindra Sarobar Lake, turned turtle. As a result, the boys fell into the waterbody. Out of them, three managed to swim to safety," the officer said.

The duo along with others were training as a part of their preparation for the finals of a school-level rowing competition scheduled Sunday, he added.

City Mayor Firhad Hakim and police commissioner Vineet Goyal supervised the rescue operations carried out by personnel of Kolkata Police's disaster management group.

When asked, the police officer said that an investigation into the mishap would "be carried out".

"We have already collected the video grab of the incident and started our investigation," the police officer said. PTI SCH JRC JRC