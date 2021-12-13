Junior national silver medallist rower faints and falls into the water after crossing finishing line

As the 41st Junior National Rowing Championships concluded in Pune on Sunday, West Bengal girl Drikpriya Paul, who won the silver medal in the single sculls event, underwent a mishap that otherwise could have been life-threatening.



Paul (16) tried her very best to beat Madhya Pradesh's Monika Bhadoria (gold) in the 1,000m race and got exhausted in her quest. As soon as she crossed the finish line, she fainted and fell into the water, winning silver in the stride and finishing ahead of Kerala's Marian Belindda.

She was spotted by lifeguard Kanav Katyal, who immediately came into rescue and pulled the rower back on to her boat. The 21-year-old Katyal was alert all the time and his presence of mind helped saving Paul. Katyal is also a surfer and skateboarder.

For Paul, it was her second medal at the national level after she won a sub-junior bronze medal in single sculls in 2019. She wakes up at 3 AM every day and reaches the course, where she trains till 8.30 AM. Besides rowing, Drikpriya is trained in martial arts as well as swimming. She has a gold medal in Kalaripayattu and Karate in national junior championships.





