Indian rowers reach Tokyo without equipment to take part in Olympic qualifiers

With the aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, a 14-member Indian rowing team, including nine players, went to Tokyo on Friday to compete in the World Rowing Asia Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic Qualifying Regatta. The competition will be held from May 5 to 7 in 2020 Olympic host city. Indian rowers will start as handicap in the tournament as Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has prevented them from carrying their own equipment.

Jakar Khan will lead the men's squad, and he has a good chance to win the Olympic quota in the 2km event. Arun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh, and Suni Attri are the other rowers in the men's team. The Indian team will also compete in the double scull event.



The women's team consists of Khushpreet Kaur (single scull), Vindhya Sankat, Rukmani Dangi, and Sona Keer (all double scull). Shantanu Tripathi will compete in the Paralympic event.

Army's Sports Institute in Pune was the training base of the men's team while Bhopal was the training centre of the women's team.



