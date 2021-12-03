Indian contingent for the 2021 Asian Rowing Championship announced

A 24 Member India Rowing team will participate in Asian Rowing Championship at Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand, from 6th to 13th Dec 2021.

The National Rowing Coaching Camps were held at ARN Pune and SAI Jagatpur. The Men's National Coaching Camp was under the overall supervision of Shri Ismail Baig, National Coach & Dronacharya Awardee in Rowing and a team of Assistant Coaches at the Army Rowing Node at Pune.

The Women's National Coaching Camp was conducted under the overall supervision of Shri Inderpal Singh, Olympian & Arjuna Awardee in Rowing and a team of Assistant Coaches at Jagatpur, Odisha

The Final Team consists of 10 Men, 6 Women and 6 Coaches and Support Staff and 2 Managers.

Teams:

Men's: