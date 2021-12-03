Rowing
Indian contingent for the 2021 Asian Rowing Championship announced
A 24 Member India Rowing team will participate in Asian Rowing Championship at Ban Chang, Rayong, Thailand, from 6th to 13th Dec 2021.
Men's Single Sculls (M1X): Parminder Singh (Haryana Rowing Association)
Men's Double Sculls (M2X): Arjun Lal Jat (Services), Ravi (Services)
Light Weight Men's Single Sculls (LM1X): Arvind Singh (Services)
Men's Light Weight Double Sculls (LM2X): Ashish Phugat (Services), Sukhjinder Singh (Services)
Men's Quadruple Sculls (MX4): Jakar Khan (Services), Bittu Singh (Services), Manjeet Kumar (Services), Sukhmeet Singh (Services).
Women's:
Light Weight Women's Double Sculls (LW2X): Rukmani Dangi (Rowing Association of Madhya Pradesh), Reshma Minz (Odisha Association for Rowing & Sculling)
Women's Quadruple Sculls (W4X): 3 Kushpreet Kaur (Rowing Association of Madhya Pradesh), Navneet Kaur (Punjab Rowing Association), Avinash Kaur (Rowing Association of Haryana), Mrunmayee Salgaonkar (Maharashtra Rowing Association).
Coches/Support Staff:
Chief Coach: Ismail Baig (RFI / Telangana Rowing Association)
Assistant Coach: Bajrang Lal Thakar (Men's RFI / Rajasthan Rowing Association)
Assistant Coach: Gurdarshan Singh Men's (Services)
Women's Coach: Inderpal Singh (Sports Authority of India)
Women's Assistant Coach: Narengbam Lakshmi Devi (RFI / Manipur Rowing Association)
Physiotherapist: Yogesh Tukaram Zite (RFI)
Officials:
Manager: Sandeep Chahal (Services), Chiranjit Pukhan (Assam Boat & Racing Association)
The Team is scheduled to depart in two batches. The first batch on the 4th of December and the second on the 07th of December and the full team are returning on the 14th of December 2021.
We wish the team the very best to bring back laurels for the country.