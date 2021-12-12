Indian rowers enjoyed a gala time at the recently concluded Asian Rowing Championships at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Centre in Rayong. They finished their continental campaign with a total of six podium finishes, including 2 gold and 4 silver medals.



Having opened their medal account with a gold via Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi in men's doubles sculls and a silver in men's singles sculls via Parminder Grewal yesterday, the Indians added four more medals to their tally on the final day on Sunday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian, Arvind Singh won the second gold medal for India, clocking 7:55.942 in men's lightweight singles sculls. On the other hand, Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh bagged the men's lightweight doubles sculls silver with a timing of 7:12.568 seconds.



The other two silvers for India came in men's quadruple sculls and men's four. The quadruple team included Bittu Singh, Jakhar Khan Manjeet Singh and Sukhmeet Singh, while the four-team comprised of Jasveer Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Puneet Kumar.

The show at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Centre is a significant improvement by the Indians compared to their one gold, two silver and three bronze finish in the 2019 edition of Asian Rowing Championships,











