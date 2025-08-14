World Games 2025: Aryanpal finishes 4th in inline skating, misses historic medal

India secures another fourth-place finish at the 2025 World Games with Aryanpal Singh Ghuman's narrow miss on a historic medal in the Inline Skating Program at Changdu, China, on Thursday.

This was India's second consecutive 4th place finish at the Games, following Cueist Shivam Arora’s heartbreak in the Pool Heyball mixed event's bronze medal match on Wednesday.

🚨#News | Heartbreak for 🇮🇳 Shivam Arora in the Bronze medal playoff of the 'Pool Heyball Mixed event' at The World Games 2025.



The 38-year old went down to China's Tang Chunxiao 5-4 on Wednesday.#WorldGames2025 #heyball pic.twitter.com/wVLkWgis68 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 13, 2025

Aryanpal, playing in the men's 200m Dual time Trials event, booked his spot in the final with an 8th-place finish in the qualifying round with a time of 17.818s.

He bettered his time significantly in the finals to 17.664s, but it wasn't enough for him to confirm a podium finish, and he missed out on a medal by 0.083s to Colombia's Jhon Edwar Tascon Holguin.

Aryanpal Still has two more events on track, Men's Sprint 500m +D & Men's Sprint 1000m, where he will get another shot at a medal.

Meanwhile, in racquetball, India's Shipa Devi and Jyotheekalyan Kosetty exited in the first round of women's and men's Individual events, respectively, on Wednesday.