Indian Roll Ball League debuts globally with grand launch in Dubai

The Indian Roll Ball League made its international debut in grand style at Dubai’s iconic India Club, marking a historic moment for the sport born in Pune. The launch was attended by global sporting legends, cricket icons, and fans, transforming the evening into a celebration of India’s sporting innovation on the world stage.

The event saw Ronald Butcher, the first Black cricketer to represent England and a former BBC commentator, gracing the occasion as Chief Guest. Adding to the prestige, India’s 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal joined as the Special Guest, while several UAE cricket stars further underlined Dubai’s emergence as a global sports hub.

Madan Lal praised the initiative, saying, “India has always given the world new sports and new sporting talent. Roll Ball is one such exciting creation – a perfect blend of thrill and fitness for the youth. I am confident that the Indian Roll Ball League will gain international recognition in the coming years.”

Ronald Butcher echoed the enthusiasm, remarking, “Roll Ball is a game full of energy, skill & entertainment. Watching it being launched from a global hub like Dubai is truly special. I believe this sport has the potential to inspire millions of young people in the future.”

League founder Sachin Joshi outlined his bold vision, stating, “This league is going to make waves across the sporting world. Roll Ball is the world’s second fastest sport & with this league, we’re bringing unmatched speed, energy & excitement to the global stage.”

Adding a unique fan moment to the evening, Sudhir Kumar Gautam – widely known as Sachin Tendulkar’s biggest fan – was felicitated on stage by Madan Lal, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

Originating in Pune in 2003, Roll Ball combines elements of skating, basketball, and handball, and is now played in over 50 countries. The sport enjoys official backing from the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Dubai launch was more than just an unveiling of a league – it symbolized stronger sporting ties between India and the UAE, inspired future athletes, and showcased India’s ability to create and globalize unique sports.