India men, women crowned Roll Ball world champions

The Indian men's and women's teams clinched the 2025 Roll Ball World Cup titles in Dubai on Thursday.

Both of them beat reigning champions Kenya in two thrilling finals to be crowned the world champions.

The Indian women's team eked out a narrow 3-2 win to deny Kenya a hat-trick of title wins. The win marked a third title for Indian women, equalling with Kenya.

#News | India women crowned Roll Ball World Champions



They beat Kenya 3-2 in the final to lift the 7th Roll Ball World Cup





India had previously won the inaugural edition of the women's world cup in 2013 and had also lifted the title in 2017. They had finished third in the previous edition in 2023 in Pune.

The Indian men's team meanwhile registered a splendid turnaround to sink Kenya. They were trailing 4-8 in the match before registering an 11-10 win to clinch the title for a record fifth time.

The Indians had won the title four consecutive time, starting in 2013 before conceding it to Kenya in the last edition in 2023.

#News | India men win Roll Ball World Cup



The fight back from 4-8 down to beat reigning champions Kenya 11-10 in the final to be crowned champions





Roll Ball is a sport combining basketball, handball, and roller skating. It was invented in India back in 2003 by a PT teacher named Raju Dabade in Pune.