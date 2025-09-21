Anand Velkumar crowned men's 42km marathon speed skating world champion

Just days after he was crowned the men's 1000m sprint world champion, India's Anand Velkumar clinched his second gold medal at the 2025 World Speed Skate Championships, winning the men's 42km marathon title on Sunday.

Stuck in a pack for the longest time in the road event, Anand stretched his right leg first across the finish line to be crowned the 42km marathon world champion.





The youngster from Tamil Nadu had won India's first-ever medal at the World Speed Skate Championships, when he bagged a bronze medal in 500m+D sprint last week.

Anand followed it up a men's 1000m sprint gold medal, earning the distinction of being India's first world champion in skating before winning the men's marathon title.