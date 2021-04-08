Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
QUIZ! Answer this question on MI vs RCB
Can you answer this question on the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008?
Hello, Quizzers!
2020 Champions Mumbai Indians will be taking on 2016 finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural fixture of the campaign.
Will Rohit Sharma's MI come out on top against Virat Kohli's RCB?
In the meantime, we roll back the time with this free quiz!
Question: Who took Virat Kohli's wicket when RCB faced MI in the fifth match of the 2008 IPL season at Wankhede?
